ATM missing from Madison credit union in apparent theft

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are looking into the apparent theft of an automated teller machine Thursday morning from a Madison credit union.
Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White said investigators responded to the 8600 block of U.S. 72 West for an alarm call at 4:17 a.m.
When they arrived, White said, investigators found a large forklift behind the building and a missing ATM. Investigators believe the forklift is from a nearby construction site.
They also believe the person responsible is a white male, though pictures and video of the suspect were not immediately made public.
The investigation is ongoing.