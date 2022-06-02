 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
County through 345 PM CDT...

At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Harvest, or 8 miles west of Meridianville, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Harvest, Alabama A
And M University and Toney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ATM missing from Madison credit union in apparent theft

  • Updated
  • 0
CRIME WEB IMAGE.jpg

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are looking into the apparent theft of an automated teller machine Thursday morning from a Madison credit union.

Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White said investigators responded to the 8600 block of U.S. 72 West for an alarm call at 4:17 a.m.

When they arrived, White said, investigators found a large forklift behind the building and a missing ATM. Investigators believe the forklift is from a nearby construction site. 

They also believe the person responsible is a white male, though pictures and video of the suspect were not immediately made public.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you