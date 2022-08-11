 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Phillip Bost

Jason Phillip Bost

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline.

Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation.

With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine/”ice.”

The sheriff’s office said the drugs are part of a major drug trafficking organization that had been operating from the Atlanta area to Madison, County.

Bost was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Madison County Jail. He remains in custody as of Aug. 11.

Bond was set at $150,500.

Madison Co. meth bust

Madison County Sheriff's Office says it found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search this week.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you