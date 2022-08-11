Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline.
Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation.
With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine/”ice.”
The sheriff’s office said the drugs are part of a major drug trafficking organization that had been operating from the Atlanta area to Madison, County.
Bost was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Madison County Jail. He remains in custody as of Aug. 11.
Bond was set at $150,500.