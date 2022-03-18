Atlanta Bread closing Huntsville store after 20 years

A Huntsville restaurant that has served customers for two decades is closing its doors.
Atlanta Bread, 6275 University Drive, announced on its Facebook page on Friday that the restaurant’s owners are retiring.
“To all our customers, friends, and the entire Huntsville community, our owners of 20 years, the Walker family, are retiring and closing the doors of this Atlanta Bread location as of today,” the post said.
The post thanks the community, customers and staff for 20 years of support.
There also was a glimmer of hope for fans of the establishment: New owners are being sought so it can re-open.
This is the only Atlanta Bread store in Alabama