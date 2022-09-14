Athletes prepare for start of cross country season in Huntsville

With fall just over a week away, a new season of cross country is about to start.
The first events of the season, the North Alabama Showcase and the Southern Showcase, will take place at the John Hunt Cross Country Course starting this Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17.
The North Alabama Showcase will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Collegiate athletes from more than a dozen schools will compete. The University of North Alabama (UNA) planned this meet.
John Hunt Cross Country Course's reputation is bringing more universities to compete each year.
"This is truly a coast to coast known venue and we have teams from all over the south, along with a few teams from the Midwest and Texas coming," UNA Head Cross Country Coach Jeremy Provence said.
High school students will then compete in the Southern Showcase starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
This year's events will have a record number of athletes competing.
"We have reached a new high team total this year with over 140 teams registered & ten states represented,” Huntsville High Cross Country Head Coach Blake Borden said.
According to the Huntsville Sports Commission, the two showcases will bring an economic impact of $1.4 million to the city of Huntsville.
Both events this weekend are free to attend, with parking is $5.
For more information on the schedule of this weekend's events and the full schedule for the rest of the season, visit Huntsville Sports Commission's website.