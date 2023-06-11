Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says an Athens woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
36-year-old Jessica N. Wise was fatally injured when the truck she was driving went off the road and overturned.
The crash happened on Alabama 127 near mile marker nine, approximately two miles north of Elkmont, in Limestone County.
ALEA says Wise was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.