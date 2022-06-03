Athens woman faces additional charges after bringing ecstasy, hydrocodone pills with her to jail

An Athens woman was already facing multiple charges from Decatur Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office when she was brought to the Morgan County Jail on May 29.
After she arrived, she ended up with two more, Decatur Police said.
Police said 28-year-old Dantashia Green was pulled over in the 800 block of Beltline Road in Decatur on May 29. During the traffic stop, the officer found Green had multiple warrants for her arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
She was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia, police said, leading to her arrest on charges of carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Once Green was taken to the county jail, it was discovered she had hydrocodone pills and "a distributing amount of ecstasy" in her possession, police said.
In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Green was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, second-degree promoting prison contraband and a traffic violation.
Her total bond was set at $9,400.