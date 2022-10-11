Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state.
The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
However, Hensley didn't inform the state that she was no longer a resident and instead kept receiving those benefits for about four years and eight months, according to investigators. They claim TennCare paid nearly $275,000 in fees and claims on Hensley's behalf during that time.
Hensley was arrested and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property. Jail records show she was booked into and released from the Giles County (Tenn.) Jail on Oct. 5.
The case was investigated by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Giles County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Office of Inspector General.