Athens Utility crews on standby as winter weather makes its way through

People in Southeast Limestone County are concerned about being left without power again after a massive outage left hundreds without power for nearly two days.
"It was pretty cold the last couple of days, so it was a pretty tough experience," Rick Rogers said.
He was without power for around 40 hours after a lightning strike hit an Athens Utilities substation. Right now, mobile transformers and a temporary substation is providing the area with power as ccrews work to make repairs, but Rogers is concerned he may lose power again as another round of winter weather makes its way through.
"You know, what kind of contingency plans do they have for this kind of an event?" Rogers asked.
WAAY 31 brought those concerns to the city.
"Worst comes to worst, we are on standby," Holly Hollman with the city of Athens said.
They are keeping a close eye on all their substations and crews are ready to go respond to any issues, whether its fallen trees or power outages. However, things may not go as planned.
"Mother Nature is very tough, and she doesn't always do what we expect her to do," Hollman explained. "Power outages are going to happen no matter how prepared you are."
That's why they're asking people impacted by the power outage to conserve energy to try to keep the current system stable.
"Let's all work together to get through this the best way we can!" Hollman said.
If there are any outages, the city is asking people to be patient.
"We want them (linemen) to be safe. We don't want the to work so fast that they make a deadly mistake," Hollman explained.
Rogers hopes the city will keep them updated with any issues with the system.
"People are trying to make decisions about what they're going to do. Are they going to make room reservations for the night? Are they going to take pets somewhere? What are they going to do?" Rogers said.
The city says it will send updates when they can through social media and local news. For now, they ask for everyone to take the necessary precautions.
"Anything that you can do to help yourself survive for a few days in case we have bad road conditions or a few power outages," Hollman said.
It's unclear when the main substation will be back up and running since they have to make the repairs, energize it, inspect it and then connect it to make sure its safe and stable.