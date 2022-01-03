Athens Utilities: Power could be fully restored by 11 p.m. Monday

Athens Utilities crews are working hard to get power restored to the nearly 2,000 who remain without it, but that work is likely to take at least five more hours.
A mobile transformer was brought in and is currently being installed. Athens Utilities expects this process to be complete by 11 p.m. Monday if all goes well.
Still, they advise those without power who wish to make alternate arrangements for the night to do so.
As of 6 p.m., 1,900 customers remained without power due to storm damage at the Greenbrier substation.