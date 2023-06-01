Athens truck driver named Highway Angel after rescuing driver from overturned tanker

A local truck driver being called a hero after he pulled a man out of an overturned tanker.
Bradley Edwards of Athens was driving up Interstate 65 near Cullman on May 3 just doing his job. When suddenly, he saw a tanker truck in front of him veer of to the side and flip over.
"All you see is dust!" Edwards described.
That's when he along with another truck driver pulled over and ran to help.
"The only thing I could think of was get the driver out of the truck. Get him out of the truck as fast as humanly possible because if that truck goes up in flames. Well, we're not going to be here anyways," Edwards said.
As fuel gushed out of the tanker, Edwards quickly smashed the back window of the cab and pulled the truck driver out.
"It wasn't 2 minutes until the ambulance came out," Edwards recalled.
Edwards says he's glad to know the driver is doing OK. Despite his heroic actions, the Air Force veteran doesn't see himself as a hero.
"It was just instinct. When you see something like that happen, if you can help, you should go help," Edwards said.
However, Edwards is now listed as one of the Truckload Carriers Association's Highway Angels.
"I didn't do it for an award. I did it because it was the right thing to do," Edwards said.
After the wreck, Edwards stopped at a local store to get some new clothes to then continue his route.
It's unclear what caused this wreck, but Edwards asks everyone to just be careful when you're out driving and to stay off your phones.