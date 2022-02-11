Athens teacher receives presidential award

An Athens City Schools teacher is one of two in Alabama to be awarded a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Jennifer Kennedy, STEM Lab Specialist at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary, was named by President Joe Biden as a recipient of the prestigious award.
Kennedy is a 27-year veterans teacher who uses innovative teaching practices to share her passion for STEM with students.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized at the national level," said Kennedy. "I am so excited to have the opportunity in the future to work with other educators on ways to continue to strengthen science education around the country.”
The National Science Foundation provides each recipient with a $10,000 cash prize.