Athens State University plans to bring more STEM teachers to Alabama

Athens State University kicked off a program that will bring more STEM teachers into Alabama classrooms.
The Athens State Teach program allows students who are on a STEM pathway to also pursue teaching.
Within this program, students are able to graduate with a degree in the STEM field while simultaneously acquiring a teaching certificate.
“Having teachers who are able to teach in the sciences, technology, engineering, and math is so very important for our students because that's where future jobs are,” said Catherine Wehlburg the Interim President at Athens State University.
Athens State University was one of six universities across the state of Alabama to receive funding to help prepare aspiring STEM teachers.
This program was made possible by a 2 million dollar UTech grant from the Alabama Legislature.
The funds will go towards scholarships and improvements to the program to help support students get their teaching certificate.
“I’ve already went through a year of college and I hadn’t decided what I wanted to do until a few months ago,” said Athens freshman Ryan Buchanan.
“Through the UTech program, I’ll be able to not have to worry about setting one goal and having to work towards that," Buchanan said.
"I’ll have options, if I want to change it up I'll be able to do that.”
The UTech program hopes to graduate 130 new STEM teachers in the state of Alabama by the end of the upcoming school year.