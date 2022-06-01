Athens State University announces learning partnerships with Crestwood Medical, Aetos Systems

Employees at Aetos System or Crestwood Medical Center can now benefit from a learning partnership between their employer and Athens State University.
The benefits extend to the employees’ parents, spouse and children, too.
Under the partnership, employees and their immediate family members will receive a 10% discount on tuition, waived application fee and free evaluation of previously earned credits or certificates for consideration of transfer credit.
Athens State said in a statement announcing the partnerships that Aetos and Crestwood will join a growing list of corporate learning partnerships, including Lyons HR, Nemak, Five Stones Research Corporation, EFi Automotive, Chick-fil-A Cullman, VAYA Space, Huntsville Hospital Health System and Cullman Regional Medical Center.
To learn more, click here.