Athens State to add 5 new degree programs this fall

Students at Athens State University will have even more options for their bachelor's or master's degree starting this fall.
The university announced five new programs had been approved by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education to begin during the Fall 2022 semester. They include a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Systems Management, Master of Accountancy, Master of Science degrees in Computer Science and Cybersecurity, and a Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.
The aerospace systems management program is the first in Alabama to focus specifically on the systems management aspect of aviation and aerospace technology, according to Athens State. Students can concentrate on aviation or space systems.
Students in the accountancy program will participate in coursework to help them meet state requirements for licensure as a certified public accountant and prepare for the necessary exam.
Computer science and cybersecurity graduates will be ready to continue graduate studies in the field or attain advanced positions in software development, information technology, cybersecurity or information security.
Finally, students in the interdisciplinary studies program can develop a unique study program for themselves using courses from any of the university's other graduate programs. According to the university, the curriculum is structured to make sure graduates can work in any career that needs someone highly skilled in analytical reading, critical listening and high-level communication abilities.
