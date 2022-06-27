Athens school board member appointed to vacant city council seat

The longest standing school board member in the state of Alabama is now transitioning to the role of city councilman.
James Lucas was appointed Monday to the Athens City Council. Lucas will represent District 3, taking a seat vacated by the death of Councilman Frank Travis.
Lucas, a graduate of Trinity High School and military veteran, had served with the Athens City Board of Education since 1995. In a statement announcing his appointment to the council, the city of Athens said Lucas actively attends community events and is well-known throughout the city.
Lucas will serve out the rest of Travis' term, which was due to end in 2025. Travis had been appointed after the death of his predecessor, Jimmy Gill, and ran unopposed in subsequent elections, allowing him to serve until his own death in April.