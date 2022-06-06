Athens residents question city policy, ethics after out-of-state crash involving mayor, city vehicle

Some Athens residents are questioning city policy and the possibility of ethics violations by the city’s mayor after learning he drove a city vehicle across state lines on a personal trip.
It was on that trip that Mayor Ronnie Marks and the city vehicle were involved in a wreck that landed one woman in the hospital.
When asked about the situation by WAAY 31, Marks said using the vehicle wasn’t a violation of city policy.
“I know that your citizen complaint is that I was in violation of some kind of policy, which in my opinion is nonsense,” he said.
The mayor had three family members with him on the trip. Marks said they were going to play baseball with his grandson in Southaven, Mississippi, more than 200 miles from Athens, Alabama.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a car driven by 89-year-old Rilla Wiley was traveling south on Eastport Street in Burnsville, Mississippi, when she collided with Marks as he traveled west on U.S. 72. Riley was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.
“She came straight across the median,” Marks said. “... And I made a very quick decision to either cut across the median and hit an 18-wheeler or to hit her.”
But what about the decision to drive a city vehicle to Mississippi? Those in Athens seem to have differing views on how ethical that decision is.
The city’s policies manual states city vehicles cannot be driven to other cities outside the scope of an employee’s job duties. City vehicles also cannot be used for personal activities that could cast the employee or the city in an unfavorable light or damage the city’s reputation.
“If it’s a personal trip, he should not have driven a city car out of state,” one resident said. “A city car should stay in the city unless it’s state business or something like that.”
Others — including city officials — disagree.
“He’s on call 24/7,” said Athens City Councilman Harold Wales. “... He has to respond at all times. Yes, he probably could have had some way to drive a private vehicle of his wife’s or something like that, but I see nothing unethical at all about him driving the vehicle to Mississippi.”
Marks offered a similar sentiment, saying it’s been the city’s practice for the last 40 years or more to let the mayor have city vehicle access 24/7 because they are always on call, no matter where they are.
And for some residents, that’s enough.
“If the city councilmen are fine with it, I think it’s fine,” one resident said.
WAAY 31 contacted the Alabama League of Municipalities after receiving an email from a resident who was concerned about a possible ethics violation stemming from use of a city vehicle for personal business.
The League said it’s really up to each city’s council to set the policy or practice, and it’s not uncommon for mayors to have full use of city vehicles.
So WAAY 31 reached out to other cities in North Alabama to see how they approach this topic.
In Guntersville, the mayor is allowed a city vehicle for city business purposes only, but in Decatur, the mayor uses their personal vehicle for all business and receives a $500 stipend as compensation. In Huntsville, employees who drive personal vehicles during work-related functions can have their mileage reimbursed.
Wales said the Athens City Council will meet soon to talk about whether they need to make any changes.
