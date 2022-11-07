Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff

Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff.
Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses.
There will be no on-campus meetings during this time, Preston said.
The school was already set to be closed Friday for Veterans Day. In-person blended and traditional learning is set to resume Monday, Nov. 14.
