Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

  • Updated
  • 0
United States Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. 

To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS. 

Currently, there are available positions in Decatur, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Muscle Shoals, Owen Cross Roads and Toney. You can work in the post office, serving customers at the retail counter and distributing mail or packages for delivery; part-time as a rural carrier associate; as needed as an assistant rural carrier on weekends and holidays; or as a city carrier assistant.

Each role's pay starts between $18.92 to $19.62 per hour, with some roles leading to career employment and employee benefits. 

The Athens Post Office is located at 1110 W. Market St. in Athens. For those who cannot attend the job fair but wish to learn more or apply online, click here.

