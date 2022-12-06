Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities.
To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
Currently, there are available positions in Decatur, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Muscle Shoals, Owen Cross Roads and Toney. You can work in the post office, serving customers at the retail counter and distributing mail or packages for delivery; part-time as a rural carrier associate; as needed as an assistant rural carrier on weekends and holidays; or as a city carrier assistant.
Each role's pay starts between $18.92 to $19.62 per hour, with some roles leading to career employment and employee benefits.
The Athens Post Office is located at 1110 W. Market St. in Athens. For those who cannot attend the job fair but wish to learn more or apply online, click here.