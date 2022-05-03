Athens Police warns of scam targeting local businesses

Athens Police Department is warning business owners after a report of someone trying to gain computer access by pretending to be an officer.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the scammer called a business and identified themselves as an APD investigator named "Brian Johnson." The scammer said the department needed access to the business' computer system.
The police chief said not only does the department not have an employee by that name, they're not going to call a business to ask for computer access.
"If your business is contacted, please do not provide any information," Johnson advised.