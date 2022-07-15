 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens Police: Suspect in wallet theft case identified; suspect in separate theft case arrested

  • 0
Athens wallet theft suspects

The man and woman pictured here are suspected of stealing wallets and credit cards from shoppers in Athens.

Athens Police say they have identified one half of the pair working to distract shoppers and steal wallets.

Sgt. Kelly Fussell said information about the thefts was sent out to multiple law enforcement agencies. Teamwork with partners in Florida and Alabama led to the positive identification of the woman in the case.

Fussell said arrest warrants have been obtained for the woman, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

The woman is accused of teaming up with a male suspect to steal from shoppers in Athens. One person would distract the shopper, while the other would reach into the shopper's purse to take their wallet.

They then use credit cards from the wallet to purchase prepaid Visa cards, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the male suspect is encouraged to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700 or email Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us.

Athens Police Department

Another suspect caught

Fussell said a separate case also caught a break this week, thanks to the work of law enforcement partners in New York. 

That case involved high-dollar thefts and identity theft, said Fussell, who worked on the case in February. 

He said the suspect was identified and arrested in New York, then extradited to Limestone County on Thursday. 

"He was boarding a flight to Jamaica when our partners in New York apprehended him," Fussell said. 

He attributed both cases in part to a myth about small towns. 

"There is a belief among criminals that smaller communities like ours are easier targets," Fussell said. "They incorrectly assume they cannot be identified or caught."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you