Athens Police: Suspect in wallet theft case identified; suspect in separate theft case arrested

Athens Police say they have identified one half of the pair working to distract shoppers and steal wallets.
Sgt. Kelly Fussell said information about the thefts was sent out to multiple law enforcement agencies. Teamwork with partners in Florida and Alabama led to the positive identification of the woman in the case.
Fussell said arrest warrants have been obtained for the woman, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky.
The woman is accused of teaming up with a male suspect to steal from shoppers in Athens. One person would distract the shopper, while the other would reach into the shopper's purse to take their wallet.
They then use credit cards from the wallet to purchase prepaid Visa cards, police said.
Anyone with information on the thefts or the male suspect is encouraged to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700 or email Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us.
Another suspect caught
Fussell said a separate case also caught a break this week, thanks to the work of law enforcement partners in New York.
That case involved high-dollar thefts and identity theft, said Fussell, who worked on the case in February.
He said the suspect was identified and arrested in New York, then extradited to Limestone County on Thursday.
"He was boarding a flight to Jamaica when our partners in New York apprehended him," Fussell said.
He attributed both cases in part to a myth about small towns.
"There is a belief among criminals that smaller communities like ours are easier targets," Fussell said. "They incorrectly assume they cannot be identified or caught."