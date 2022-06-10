Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts.
Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying.
They released a photo of the man Friday morning. Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joe McClanahan at 256-233-8777 or jmcclanahan@athensal.us.
Meanwhile, in Prattville, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who punctured a van's gas tank and stole gas for their vehicle.
The suspect was captured on video outside the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions' building. He used a large plastic container to hold the gas from the van, then poured it into a Ford Escape hybrid.
Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama at 1-833-AL1-STOP.