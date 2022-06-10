 Skip to main content
Athens Police seeking public's help locating suspect in gas theft

Athens gas theft suspect

This person is suspected of stealing about $67 in gas Thursday from a business on Browns Ferry Street in Athens. If you know their identity or whereabouts, call Athens Police at 256-233-8777.

Rising gas prices are leading to more gasoline thefts.

Athens Police are looking for the driver of a Chrysler 200. Police say the driver pumped $67.02 in gas Thursday at a business on Browns Ferry Street, then drove off without paying.

They released a photo of the man Friday morning. Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joe McClanahan at 256-233-8777 or jmcclanahan@athensal.us

Meanwhile, in Prattville, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who punctured a van's gas tank and stole gas for their vehicle.

Prattville gas theft suspect

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of this man, who was caught on camera stealing gas from a van and pouring it into another vehicle. If you know him or his whereabouts, call 334-595-0252 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

The suspect was captured on video outside the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions' building. He used a large plastic container to hold the gas from the van, then poured it into a Ford Escape hybrid.

Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

