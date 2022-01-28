 Skip to main content
Athens Police seeking public's help finding suspects after ATM broken into, stolen truck abandoned

  • 0

Athens Police are searching for two people seen breaking into an ATM at a local bank.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was notified of an alarm going off at PNC Bank shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they noticed the ATM had been broken into and a stolen truck from Decatur had been abandoned in the parking lot.

Johnson said officers canvassed the area but could not find the suspects. They are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to call Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

