...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25 to 30 MPH, with frequent
gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain,
possibly up to 50 MPH.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Athens police seek suspects in theft from gas station

  Updated
The Athens Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two suspects in a theft from a gas station.

One of the suspects snuck into the office of the Exxon located at U.S. 72 and Kelli Drive on Monday and took $4,900, according to police.

This suspect was driving a gray Mercedes GL series SUV missing the Mercedes grill ornament, police said. He is said to be more than 6 feet tall, very skinny, with a severe limp.

A passenger in the Mercedes served as lookout, police said.

They drove eastbound on U.S. 72 toward Huntsville after the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Fussell at Kfussell@athensal.us or call 256-233-8718.

