Athens police seek suspects in theft from gas station

The Athens Police Department is asking the public to help it identify two suspects in a theft from a gas station.
One of the suspects snuck into the office of the Exxon located at U.S. 72 and Kelli Drive on Monday and took $4,900, according to police.
This suspect was driving a gray Mercedes GL series SUV missing the Mercedes grill ornament, police said. He is said to be more than 6 feet tall, very skinny, with a severe limp.
A passenger in the Mercedes served as lookout, police said.
They drove eastbound on U.S. 72 toward Huntsville after the incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Fussell at Kfussell@athensal.us or call 256-233-8718.