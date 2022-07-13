Athens Police seek public's help in identifying members of theft team

Athens Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of teaming up to rob others.
Sgt. Kelly Fussell said investigators believe one of the suspects distracts the victim, while the other reaches into the victim's purse to take their wallet.
They then use credit cards from the wallet to purchase prepaid Visa cards, Fussell said.
Anyone with information on the thefts or suspects is encouraged to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700 or email Fussell at kfussell@athensal.us.