Athens Police: search underway for handcuffed man who fled from traffic stop

Athens Police say they are currently looking for 39-year-old Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.
Police say Cruz fled from a traffic stop after being handcuffed for possession of controlled substances, according to the Athens Police Department.
Cruz was spotted behind the old Athens Country Club property on US 31.
Cruz has moved the handcuffs to the front of his body and kept them concealed under his shirt, police say.
If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, Athens Police are asking you to contact them at 256.233.8700.