Athens police: Man uses stolen gun to shoot victim through his home’s front door

A man faces multiple charges in Athens after police say he used a stolen gun to shoot someone who wouldn’t let him borrow their vehicle.
First, Athens Police Department officers responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 900 block of Beech Street about a firearm and other property being stolen from a vehicle.
Three hours later, police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street for a shooting. The victim told police that Cortney Johnson tried to enter his home after he refused to let Johnson borrow his vehicle. The victim said he tried to close his door to keep Johnson from getting in.
Johnson responded by firing a shot through the door and running away, police said. The victim was hit in the arm.
Police said Johnson was found about 3 p.m. Sunday during an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traffic stop. He had the gun used in the shooting, which police said also is the same gun taken from the vehicle earlier in the day.
Johnson was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. He also was booked on a previous theft charge.
He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond is set at $17,500.