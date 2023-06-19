Athens Police: Man charged with attempted murder after threatening to kill brother twice in one day

A Huntsville man is charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to kill his brother twice.
One of those attempts came hours after Theodore Gaines was released from jail Friday after being released for threatening his brother earlier in the day, according to the Athens Police Department.
About 11 a.m. Friday, Athens Police officers responded to the 2,100 block of Stanford Street on a report hat Gaines, 43, pointed an “AR-style pistol” at his brother and threatened to kill him. Police collected the weapon and charged Gaines with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
About 3:15 p.m. Friday, officers again responded to the Stanford Street residence and were told Gaines again pointed a pistol at his brother.
This time, the brother grabbed the gun to keep from being shot. The gun discharged several times during the struggle between the brothers, police said. Gaines eventually ran away.
About 7 p.m. Friday, Gaines was taken into custody in Huntsville.
The attempted murder charge was added and Gaines was booked in the Limestone County Detention Center.