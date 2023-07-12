 Skip to main content
Athens Police arrest man for intentionally, violently killing kitten

Vince Allan Griffin

A man is in jail on an animal cruelty charge after the Athens Police Department says he killed a kitten in a parking lot.

According to police, the department received a call on July 6 about a dead kitten in a business parking lot. Police looked at surveillance video and determined the kitten “was killed intentionally and in a violent manner.”

Vince Allan Griffin, 30, was identified on that footage and arrested Tuesday. During questioning, police said he “admitted to killing the kitten out of anger.”

He was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

