Athens Police: 2nd suspect charged in Walmart shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Athens.
Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, was arrested Monday by the Athens Police Department. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
On Nov. 14, Athens Police arrested Tywan Jones, 27, for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He was charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two charges of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Athens Police Department responded to the store about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 8 after investigators say an argument inside led to the gunfire outside.
