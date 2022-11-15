Athens Police: 1 arrested in Walmart shooting

The Athens Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Nov. 8 shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
Tywan Jones, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two charges of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Athens Police Department responded to the store about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 8 after investigators say an argument inside led to the gunfire outside.
The department said one other person is wanted in connection with the shooting. Police have not released any information about them.