Athens owner of hearing aid practice says he'll plead guilty to health care fraud, pay $2.5M

An Athens man has told prosecutors he'll plead guilty to 15 counts of health care fraud and pay $1.5 million in restitution to victims for a scheme involving his hearing aid practice.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama says 44-year-old Joshua D. Creasy used his business, One Love Hearing Concepts, to con insurers into paying for medically unnecessary hearing aids.
The insurance holders would get free products for letting Creasy bill their insurance provider despite the holder never using the hearing aid and, in some cases, never visiting a One Love location, according to prosecutors.
Creasy previously pleaded not guilty but has now agreed to plea guilty. As part of the plea agreement, Creasy will pay $1 million in forfeiture as well as the $1.5 million in restitution.
He faces 10 years in prison for each count of health care fraud.
A change-of-plea hearing has not yet been set in the case.