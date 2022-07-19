Athens native Jacob McNairy selected in MLB Draft by Seattle Mariners

Alabama baseball had four current players chosen for the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft, including former Athens High School player Jacob McNairy.
McNairy was selected in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners. At Alabama, the pitcher worked his way up to the Crimson Tide's Saturday starter role, appearing in 44 games overall with 15 starts.
He struck out 103 batters during his collegiate career, allowing only 32 walks in four seasons.
McNairy is one of two Tide players from North Alabama who were drafted this week. Former Bob Jones player Dylan Ray was selected in the fourth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.