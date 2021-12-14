Athens mans jailed after meth found during traffic stop

An Athens man is charged with drug trafficking after meth was found during a traffic stop.
Robert Earl Lewis, 35, was stopped Dec. 10 at Highway 99 and Elk River Mills Road by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and narcotics investigators, and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
A search found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lewis is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Bond was set at $200,000.