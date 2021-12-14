You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens mans jailed after meth found during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Earl Lewis

Robert Earl Lewis and the meth the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says was found during his traffic stop and arrest. 

An Athens man is charged with drug trafficking after meth was found during a traffic stop.

Robert Earl Lewis, 35, was stopped Dec. 10 at Highway 99 and Elk River Mills Road by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and narcotics investigators, and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

A search found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lewis is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $200,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com