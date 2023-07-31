Athens man sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing child pornography

An Athens man is set to serve half a century in prison for producing child pornography.
Jeremy Michael Lee Powell, 25, was sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice.
The DOJ says Powell pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in April 2023.
According to court documents, Powell befriended the minor children’s mother and engaged in sexual acts with her 7-year-old and 8-year-old children. Powell told the children to keep it a secret.
The DOJ says Powell knew the mother needed child care assistance, so he conveniently offered to assist with the children while the mother worked. Powell also took full advantage of the fact that the children’s father was not in contact with them and swayed the children into calling him “da-da.”
Law enforcement discovered 47 sexually explicit images involving the children on Powell’s cell phone, the DOJ says.
Homeland Security Investigations – Birmingham investigated the Jeremy Powell case, along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys R. Leann White, Daniel McBrayer, and William McComb prosecuted Powell.