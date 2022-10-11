Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran

A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran.
It happened on Thomas Edward Drive.
The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom."
Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very patriotic and proud to have served in the Vietnam War.
His front lawn is covered in war memorabilia and our nation's flag.
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department lowered the flags after they learned of the man's service to our country.
"He had a Marine flag, a POW (Prisoner of War) flag and the American flag all flying in his front yard," said Tony Kirk, chief of the volunteer fire department. "Out of respect for what he did for our country, we did lower the flag while we were there, to half-staff in his memory."
The man who died also had two dogs, who neighbors say died as well.
Neighbors said they heard an explosion during the fire. Now, just the structure of the home remains.
The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the fire.