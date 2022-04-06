Athens man indicted in alleged Morgan County home repair fraud

An Athens man with a history of arrests and guilty pleas for theft and home repair fraud is back in trouble.
An indictment in Morgan County that's just been made public shows a man with a history of theft by deception and home repair fraud faces new accusations.
Ralph Donald Taylor was indicted by the most recent term of the Morgan County grand jury.
The Athens man is accused of ripping off a woman who wanted Taylor to screen in her back porch.
The indictment alleges the victim hired Taylor in October 2019. She wrote him a check for $3,500 that same month.
It was part of a deal to pay a third up front, a third in the middle of the job, and the rest at the end of the job.
Taylor asked for a second check of $2,500 in December, but by May 27, 2020, minimal work had been done.
That includes laying one piece of metal stripping held by two screws.
Taylor then stopped answering the victim's phone calls.
We checked court records and found that Taylor had previously pleaded guilty to a home repair fraud case in Madison County in 2017, as well as another home repair fraud case in 2012.
The Better Business Bureau says you need to watch out for red flags when getting work done on your home. That means you should say no to cash-only deals, high upfront payments, and high-pressure sales tactics.
Also, ask for references and check them out.