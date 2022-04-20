Athens man identified as victim in early Wednesday crash on I-65

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man who was killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 65 in Limestone County.
Deontae Demar Townsend, 31, of Athens was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevy Silverado he was driving became disabled in the roadway due to a previous crash and was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer, troopers said.
Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred about 5:07 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65 near the 355-mile marker, about one mile north of Athens.
Northbound lanes of I-65 were shut down between exits 351 (AL-2) and 361 (Sandlin Road), for about three hours Wednesday morning.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.