Athens man, Huntsville woman arrested in Limestone County drug bust

An Athens man and Huntsville woman face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they were found with a variety of illegal drugs.
The sheriff’s office said about 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and $7,200 in cash were found during a bust in Athens on April 22.
Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville, and Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens, both were charged with distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine – sell/distribute, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance – dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance – heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Berryhill has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond.
Watkins remains in the detention center on a $41,000 bond.