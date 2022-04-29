 Skip to main content
Athens man, Huntsville woman arrested in Limestone County drug bust

  • Updated
Bethany Jean Berryhill and Rodney Watkins

An Athens man and Huntsville woman face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they were found with a variety of illegal drugs.

The sheriff’s office said about 31.04 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, pills and $7,200 in cash were found during a bust in Athens on April 22.

Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville, and Rodney Watkins, 46, of Athens, both were charged with distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine – sell/distribute, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance – dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance – heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berryhill has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond.

Watkins remains in the detention center on a $41,000 bond.

Evidence seized in Bethany Jean Berryhill and Rodney Watkins arrest

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says this evidence was seized during the arrest of Bethany Jean Berryhill and Rodney Watkins.

