Athens man charged with rape

An Athens man faces rape and other charges after an investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Scott Carlisle, 51, is charged with rape, sodomy and sex abuse.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Emergency Department on a reported rape.
Carlisle was identified as the suspect and arrested Wednesday.
He’s being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.