Athens man charged with rape, child sex abuse in Limestone County

A 20-year-old Athens man has been charged with child sex abuse and rape, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO said deputies responded to a call Sunday about a sexual offense against a child under the age of 12 in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road. When they arrived, they learned the victim's attacker had left the house on foot.
Anthony Coy Rose was identified as the attacker and found "a short distance away" on Blackburn Road, the sheriff's office said.
Rose now faces one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and one count of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond for the first charge and no bond on the latter.
The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
https://www.waaytv.com/community/huntsville-to-open-warming-centers-thursday-through-saturday/article_3e2e5cae-6e68-11ec-85e0-7f9acebbd0e9.html