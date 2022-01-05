 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Athens man charged with rape, child sex abuse in Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Coy Rose

Anthony Coy Rose

A 20-year-old Athens man has been charged with child sex abuse and rape, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said deputies responded to a call Sunday about a sexual offense against a child under the age of 12 in the 16000 block of Blackburn Road. When they arrived, they learned the victim's attacker had left the house on foot.

Anthony Coy Rose was identified as the attacker and found "a short distance away" on Blackburn Road, the sheriff's office said.

Rose now faces one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and one count of first-degree rape. He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond for the first charge and no bond on the latter. 

The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

https://www.waaytv.com/community/huntsville-to-open-warming-centers-thursday-through-saturday/article_3e2e5cae-6e68-11ec-85e0-7f9acebbd0e9.html

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com