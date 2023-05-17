Athens man charged with murdering 2-year-old stepson

An Athens man is jailed without bond on murder and aggravated child abuse charges related to a toddler's death.
Athens police arrested 29-year-old Keshan Darrel Allen on Tuesday.
Allen is being charged with the death of a 2-year-old child who had been found unresponsive Friday at an apartment complex in Athens.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where doctors say the child died a short time later.
Investigators say Allen is the deceased toddler's stepfather.
Athens police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Court records were not available in this case to show when Allen is set to go before a judge.