Athens man charged with manslaughter in fatal Limestone County wreck

An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
The wreck happened about 6:17 p.m. June 27 on Elk River Mills Road, near Harris Road. Combs was critically injured and taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
Colwell was arrested that night.
Combs died on June 30, and on Tuesday, ALEA charged Colwell with manslaughter.
Troopers continue to investigate the case.