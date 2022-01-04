Athens man charged with child sex abuse in Limestone County

A 20-year-old Athens man is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 12 years old.
Jail records show Anthony Coy Rose was arrested over the weekend.
A Limestone County judge set his bond at $100,000. His next court date has not been set yet.
