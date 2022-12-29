Athens man charged in Wednesday murder

An Athens man is charged with murder after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.
Cameron Oshai Whitt, 29, was the victim in a shooting in the 2,000 block of Aretha Drive about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Athens Police Department. He was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital and later died, police said.
Police arrested Jordan Laron Turner, 20, and charged him with murder.
He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.