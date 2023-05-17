Athens man charged in the death of 2-year-old stepson

A two-year-old from Athens is dead, and his stepfather is now in jail for murder.
29-year-old Keshan Allen is charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after the child's death Friday. The victim is two-year-old Kason Grady, who turned two just last fall. According to the Athens Police Department, a call around 10:30 Friday morning brought them to the Oak Leaf apartments on Elkton Street.
The department said Allen was the one who made the call, and when emergency personnel arrived, they found Grady unresponsive. A firefighter immediately took him to the ambulance, where life-saving measures began. Officials say they took Grady to the Athens-limestone Hospital, but even after hours of work on the child, doctors were unable to save him.
Court documents say he died of blunt-force trauma. After this, the department launched an investigation, leading them to question Allen and arrest and charge him. Captain Brett Constable of the Athens Police Department said cases like these can be difficult for the family and the investigators who work with them, which is why they take mental health measures with officers.
"Almost all of our indoor officers have been assigned a mentor, and they can reach out to them, and we've also got a great pastor on staff that is our department's chaplain, and we encourage people to talk about this kind of thing," Constable said.
WAAY 31 spoke with one Oak Leaf resident, who asked to stay anonymous, and he said he has lived at the apartments for three years, and this incident was a shock. He says situations like this take a toll.
"It's just a quiet neighborhood, and to find out a child has expired, it grieves you - it takes something out of you and lets you know that life is short," he said.
Allen has a bond hearing set for Thursday at 2 p.m., where the state will be asking for no bond, according to court documents.
