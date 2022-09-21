Athens man charged in shooting that injured motorcyclist

An Athens man has been charged with assault and illegally possessing a firearm after he allegedly shot a man riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon.
Athens Police said 42-year-old Willie Bernard Johnson was arrested Wednesday just before noon. The handgun used in the attack was also recovered Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street. The motorcyclist reported being shot in the side and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.
Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. A bond amount was not immediately available.