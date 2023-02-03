Athens man charged in armed robbery at convenience store

An Athens man was arrested Thursday on one count of first-degree robbery after police say he robbed a convenience store in the city last month.
Athens Police Department said officers responded to G&P Quick Stop in the 1200 block of U.S. 72 West at about 10 p.m. Jan. 4. There, a store clerk described a man entering the store with a firearm and demanding money.
The man then fled the store with the funds. Police did not say how much he was able to steal.
Police later identified the man as 66-year-old Willie Franklin Sledge. Sledge was arrested at his home Thursday on the robbery charge and an outstanding capias warrant related to a previous charge of fourth-degree theft.
He remained in the Limestone County Jail without bond as of Friday afternoon.