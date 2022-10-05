Athens man charged in 2021 Huntsville crash that killed 2, injured 5

An Athens man faces multiple charges after Huntsville police say his wrong-way driving led to wreck that killed two people and injured five others in November 2021.
Jacob Stephens, 27, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.
The wreck happened on Interstate 565 near U.S. 72 East. Arlene Veronica Velasquez, 47, and Hannah Leigh Parton, 24, were killed.
Police say Stephens was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-565 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. He struck one vehicle, killing the passenger, then another, killing the second vehicle's driver.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office assisted Huntsville Police Department in Stephens' arrest. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.
Parton's family spoke with WAAY 31 on Monday about the long wait for answers after the crash. Until Wednesday, nearly one year after Parton's death, police had not publicly named Stephens as a suspect in their investigation.
