Athens man charged after drugs found in fake Yeti

An Athens man faces multiple charges after authorities say he was found with drugs and a gun.
Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was found with 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin, and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.
The drugs were inside a fake Yeti container when Lassie was arrested May 16, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Lassie was charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a pistol by a violent felon
He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $27,500 bond.