Athens man charged after drugs found in fake Yeti

Jeremy Germaine Lassie and evidence

Jeremy Germaine Lassie and some of the evidence seized by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office during his arrest.

An Athens man faces multiple charges after authorities say he was found with drugs and a gun.

Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, was found with 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Alprazolam tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin, and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.

The drugs were inside a fake Yeti container when Lassie was arrested May 16, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Lassie was charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a pistol by a violent felon

He is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $27,500 bond.

