Athens man arrested after hiding a stolen gun, running from deputies

  • Updated
Randall Jarrett

Randall Jarrett, 25, charged with open container of alcohol in a vehicle, receiving stolen property in the second degree and attempting to elude.

Randall Gean Jarrett, 25, of Athens, is free on bond after hiding a stolen gun during a traffic stop by Limestone County deputies.

The Sheriff's Office says Jarrett had a Smith & Wesson handgun that was stolen from Cox Road.

When deputies questioned him about it, the Sheriff's Office says he attempted to hide the gun because he had recently served 6 years for aggravated assault.

When deputies attempted to place him in handcuffs, Jarrett ran. Deputies Caleb Ryan and Rob Morse chased after him and arrested him.

"This was excellent work by Deputies Ryan and Morse," Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. "This arrest got a stolen firearm out of the hands of a violent felon with previous convictions for assault and robbery, among many other charges in multiple states."

Sheriff McLaughlin says the case will be handled by the ATF and prosecuted federally.

